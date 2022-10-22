This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
