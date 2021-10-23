Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.