For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
The warming trend continues today and we'll get even warmer this weekend. The wind isn't going away though and it looks like rain will make a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscati…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mus…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscat…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It s…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …