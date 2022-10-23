Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.