Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.