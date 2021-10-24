Muscatine's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It lo…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sho…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Thurs…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…