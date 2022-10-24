For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain likely. Low 48F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
