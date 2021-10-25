Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sho…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Thurs…