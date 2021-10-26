Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Muscatine's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Thurs…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.