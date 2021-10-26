Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.