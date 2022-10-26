Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
