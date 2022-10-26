 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News