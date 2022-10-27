Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.