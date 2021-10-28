Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
