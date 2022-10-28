Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
