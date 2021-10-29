Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.