For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
