 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York waterfall grows in size following nor’easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News