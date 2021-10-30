For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Musca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks sh…