This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are sugges…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain likely. Low 48F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inc…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NN…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday…