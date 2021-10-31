Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
