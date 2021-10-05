 Skip to main content
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

