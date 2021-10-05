Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorro…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings o…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a …
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. Temperatures…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…