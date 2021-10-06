For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorro…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. Temperatures…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a …
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.