Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.