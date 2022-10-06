Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
