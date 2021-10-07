This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
