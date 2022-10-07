Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
