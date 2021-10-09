This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can ex…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Te…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.