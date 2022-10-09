Muscatine's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
