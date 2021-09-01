For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day t…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70F. Wi…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variabl…