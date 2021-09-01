Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.