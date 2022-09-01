Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
