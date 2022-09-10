Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.