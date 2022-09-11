Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
