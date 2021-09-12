This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for h…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizz…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will …
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day…