 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most extreme weather in the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News