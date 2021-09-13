 Skip to main content
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Overcast. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

