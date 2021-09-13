This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Overcast. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It looks lik…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for h…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It sho…