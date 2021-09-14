For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
