Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.