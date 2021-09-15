Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.