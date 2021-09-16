 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back on the history of "P" storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News