Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast.
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Lots of sun today with comfortable temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase for Wednesday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over on…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …