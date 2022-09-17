Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.