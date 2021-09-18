 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

