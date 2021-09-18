Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It looks lik…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Overcast. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot da…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Wi…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepa…