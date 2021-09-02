This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
