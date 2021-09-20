Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
