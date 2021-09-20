 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Autumnal Equinox marks beginning of fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News