For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast.
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Musca…