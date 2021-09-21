 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brief but deadly history of "S" storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News