This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
After record breaking heat Tuesday, temps will be much lower today. Showers and storms will be around as well. Track the rain and see how much cooler it will get for Thursday in our latest forecast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
