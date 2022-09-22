For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
