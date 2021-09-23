For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscati…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Wi…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forec…