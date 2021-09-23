Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.