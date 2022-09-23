Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
