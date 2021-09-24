This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscati…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forec…