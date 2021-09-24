Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.