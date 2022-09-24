 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

