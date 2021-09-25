 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

