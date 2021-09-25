For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It s…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forec…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Muscatine. The forecast calls…