Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.