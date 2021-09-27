 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

