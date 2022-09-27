For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
