Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

